Top Digital Media Stocks To Watch Now – March 27th

Alibaba Group, Adobe, Digital Realty Trust, Rocket Companies, and BCE are the five Digital Media stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Digital media stocks are shares of companies that primarily operate in the digital content and communications space. These include businesses involved in online advertising, streaming services, social media platforms, and content creation, all of which benefit from the growing demand for digital engagement and innovation. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Digital Media stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded up $5.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $137.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,140,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,890,619. Alibaba Group has a 12-month low of $68.36 and a 12-month high of $148.43. The company has a market cap of $326.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.86.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BABA

Adobe (ADBE)

Adobe Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Shares of ADBE stock traded up $3.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $400.99. The company had a trading volume of 892,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,183,104. Adobe has a 12-month low of $374.50 and a 12-month high of $587.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $174.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.33, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $433.31 and a 200-day moving average of $472.23.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ADBE

Digital Realty Trust (DLR)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

NYSE:DLR traded down $3.77 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $145.64. The company had a trading volume of 753,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,468,299. The company has a 50-day moving average of $161.53 and a 200 day moving average of $169.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $49.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.65. Digital Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $135.54 and a 1 year high of $198.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DLR

Rocket Companies (RKT)

Rocket Companies, Inc., a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company’s solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

Rocket Companies stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.14. 1,865,672 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,036,356. The company has a current ratio of 15.47, a quick ratio of 15.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.48. Rocket Companies has a fifty-two week low of $10.06 and a fifty-two week high of $21.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.09 and a beta of 2.39.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RKT

BCE (BCE)

BCE Inc., a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

Shares of BCE stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.13. The stock had a trading volume of 691,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,089,072. The firm has a market cap of $21.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 192.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.19. BCE has a 12-month low of $21.87 and a 12-month high of $36.17.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BCE

See Also