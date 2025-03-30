Medical Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – March 27th

Eli Lilly and Company, Soleno Therapeutics, and Walmart are the three Medical stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Medical stocks refer to shares of companies involved in the healthcare industry, including pharmaceutical firms, medical device manufacturers, biotechnology companies, and healthcare service providers. These stocks are often considered by investors seeking exposure to trends in medical innovation and healthcare demand, though they can also be sensitive to regulatory changes and market-specific risks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Medical stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Shares of LLY stock traded down $8.21 on Thursday, hitting $818.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,021,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,145,638. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $711.40 and a fifty-two week high of $972.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $841.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $837.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $776.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.34.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LLY

Soleno Therapeutics (SLNO)

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Extended-Release tablets, a once-daily oral tablet, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLNO traded up $21.09 on Thursday, hitting $70.06. 9,709,694 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 585,633. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.78. Soleno Therapeutics has a one year low of $36.61 and a one year high of $72.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.10 and a beta of -1.70.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SLNO

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of WMT traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $85.51. The company had a trading volume of 7,391,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,021,665. Walmart has a twelve month low of $58.56 and a twelve month high of $105.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.87 and its 200-day moving average is $89.22. The company has a market capitalization of $685.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.53.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WMT

See Also