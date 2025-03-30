High Liner Foods Incorporated Sells 184,500 Shares of High Liner Foods Inc (TSE:HLF) Stock

High Liner Foods Inc (TSE:HLF – Get Free Report) insider High Liner Foods Incorporated sold 184,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.02, for a total value of C$3,140,190.00.
High Liner Foods Stock Performance
Shares of HLF opened at C$16.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$355.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.83, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 2.66. High Liner Foods Inc has a 1 year low of C$12.25 and a 1 year high of C$17.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$16.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$14.94.
High Liner Foods Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. High Liner Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.30%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Report on HLF
High Liner Foods Company Profile
High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than High Liner Foods
- Stock Average Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/24 – 03/28
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Should You Buy UPS Stock Now? Deep Dive Into Its 5-Year Low
- What is Put Option Volume?
- 4 Healthcare Stocks With Massive Gains—and More to Come
Receive News & Ratings for High Liner Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for High Liner Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.