High Liner Foods Incorporated Sells 184,500 Shares of High Liner Foods Inc (TSE:HLF) Stock

High Liner Foods Inc (TSE:HLF – Get Free Report) insider High Liner Foods Incorporated sold 184,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.02, for a total value of C$3,140,190.00.

High Liner Foods Stock Performance

Shares of HLF opened at C$16.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$355.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.83, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 2.66. High Liner Foods Inc has a 1 year low of C$12.25 and a 1 year high of C$17.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$16.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$14.94.

Get High Liner Foods alerts:

High Liner Foods Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. High Liner Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of High Liner Foods from C$14.50 to C$16.40 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on HLF

High Liner Foods Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for High Liner Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for High Liner Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.