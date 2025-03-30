Insider Selling: Supply Network Limited (ASX:SNL) Insider Sells 261,105 Shares of Stock

Supply Network Limited (ASX:SNL – Get Free Report) insider Peter McKenzie sold 261,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$37.84 ($23.80), for a total transaction of A$9,880,474.31 ($6,214,134.78).

Supply Network Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.94, a P/E/G ratio of -26.84 and a beta of 0.41.

Supply Network Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 19th. This represents a yield of 0.91%. This is an increase from Supply Network’s previous Interim dividend of $0.23. Supply Network’s dividend payout ratio is 71.79%.

Supply Network Company Profile

Supply Network Limited provides aftermarket parts to the commercial vehicle industry in Australia and New Zealand. The company sells truck and bus parts under the Multispares brand name, as well as offers a range of services comprising parts interpreting, procurement, supply management, and problem solving.

