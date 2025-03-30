Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Sells 460 Shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE trimmed its stake in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the third quarter worth $31,000. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Grand Canyon Education during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $181.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th.

Grand Canyon Education Trading Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ LOPE opened at $174.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.78. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.17 and a 1-year high of $192.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $175.76 and a 200-day moving average of $161.22.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.02. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 30.67% and a net margin of 21.90%. The firm had revenue of $292.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.62 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

