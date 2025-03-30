Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Shares Sold by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lessened its stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,450 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 88.2% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 207 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new position in Simpson Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 273 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 93.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SSD. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $196.00 to $192.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Simpson Manufacturing from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th.

Simpson Manufacturing Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:SSD opened at $157.48 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $164.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.19. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $152.74 and a 52-week high of $205.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 1.39.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The construction company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.04. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 18.00%. As a group, analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simpson Manufacturing Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 3rd. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Simpson Manufacturing

In other news, EVP Michael Andersen sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.98, for a total transaction of $169,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,497,523.80. This represents a 10.19 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

Further Reading

