Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Reduces Holdings in Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lowered its stake in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA – Free Report) by 33.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,783 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Global X Conscious Companies ETF were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in Global X Conscious Companies ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,522,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 84,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,322,000 after purchasing an additional 6,114 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 21,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of KRMA stock opened at $36.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.39. The stock has a market cap of $594.78 million, a PE ratio of 22.66 and a beta of 1.03. Global X Conscious Companies ETF has a 12 month low of $34.15 and a 12 month high of $41.05.

The Global X Conscious Companies ETF (KRMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Concinnity Conscious Companies GTR index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index composed of U.S.-listed companies that exhibit environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) characteristics. KRMA was launched on Jul 11, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

