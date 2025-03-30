Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Sells 248 Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE cut its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,379,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,632,000 after acquiring an additional 594,986 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 80,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after buying an additional 4,822 shares during the period. HUB Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,016,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,592,000 after buying an additional 102,233 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management purchased a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,418,000. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 525,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,561,000 after acquiring an additional 58,603 shares during the period.

FBND opened at $45.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.40 and a 200-day moving average of $45.63. The stock has a market cap of $18.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 0.26. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $44.01 and a 52 week high of $47.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.163 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

