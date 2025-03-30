Short Interest in Vast Renewables Limited (NASDAQ:VSTEW) Expands By 100.0%

Vast Renewables Limited (NASDAQ:VSTEW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the February 28th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Vast Renewables Price Performance
VSTEW stock opened at $0.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.06. Vast Renewables has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.51.
Vast Renewables Limited is a construction company in the Construction Materials industry.
