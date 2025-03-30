First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 600,813 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 168% from the previous session’s volume of 224,079 shares.The stock last traded at $40.99 and had previously closed at $40.95.
First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.64.
First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.29%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF
About First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF
The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF
- Expert Stock Trading Psychology Tips
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/24 – 03/28
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Should You Buy UPS Stock Now? Deep Dive Into Its 5-Year Low
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- 4 Healthcare Stocks With Massive Gains—and More to Come
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.