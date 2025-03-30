First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 600,813 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 168% from the previous session’s volume of 224,079 shares.The stock last traded at $40.99 and had previously closed at $40.95.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.64.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.29%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF

About First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HYLS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 472.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000.

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

