MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:KOKU) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:KOKU – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 515 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the previous session’s volume of 557 shares.The stock last traded at $99.71 and had previously closed at $100.50.

MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.95. The stock has a market cap of $603.06 million, a P/E ratio of 23.26 and a beta of 1.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:KOKU – Free Report) by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,942 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 0.06% of MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF Company Profile

The Xtrackers MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF (KOKU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Kokusai (World ex Japan) index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap developed market stocks outside of Japan. KOKU was launched on Apr 8, 2020 and is managed by Xtrackers.

