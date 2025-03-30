Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Shares Up 3% – Should You Buy?

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Get Free Report) shares rose 3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $6.25 and last traded at $6.27. Approximately 75,112 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 551,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.08.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Trading Up 2.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.79. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.88.

Institutional Trading of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the 4th quarter worth about $2,082,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 136.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 515,974 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,359,000 after buying an additional 297,554 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 389.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 298,845 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after buying an additional 237,739 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. lifted its holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 84.2% during the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 395,681 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,576,000 after buying an additional 180,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 669,247 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,604,000 after acquiring an additional 159,572 shares in the last quarter.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Company Profile

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, and the Netherlands. It operates through Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and Techfin segments. It offers work contact services, such as mobile communications, fixed business internet and business phone, and customer loyalty and programs; digital business services comprising uninterrupted access, cyber security, data center, Internet of Things, big data, e-transformation, technologies, and managed services, and cloud solutions.

