Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIGL) Short Interest Update

Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIGL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 419,400 shares, a drop of 25.6% from the February 28th total of 564,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Vigil Neuroscience Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:VIGL opened at $1.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $89.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.67. Vigil Neuroscience has a 12-month low of $1.49 and a 12-month high of $6.06.
Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.08). As a group, research analysts forecast that Vigil Neuroscience will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vigil Neuroscience
Institutional Trading of Vigil Neuroscience
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VIGL. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Vigil Neuroscience by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 24,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 8,358 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vigil Neuroscience during the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Vigil Neuroscience by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 19,436 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Vigil Neuroscience by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 64,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 14,572 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Vigil Neuroscience by 243.8% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 69,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 49,000 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Vigil Neuroscience Company Profile
Vigil Neuroscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare and common neurodegenerative diseases by restoring the vigilance of microglia, the sentinel immune cells of the brain. Its lead candidate is VGL101(Iluzanebart), a human monoclonal antibody agonist targeting human triggering receptor expressed on myeloid cells 2 and is in a Phase 2 trial in patients with adult-onset leukoencephalopathy with axonal spheroids and pigmented glia (ALSP), a rare and fatal neurodegenerative disease.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Vigil Neuroscience
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/24 – 03/28
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Should You Buy UPS Stock Now? Deep Dive Into Its 5-Year Low
- Expert Stock Trading Psychology Tips
- 4 Healthcare Stocks With Massive Gains—and More to Come
Receive News & Ratings for Vigil Neuroscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vigil Neuroscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.