Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIGL) Short Interest Update

Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIGL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 419,400 shares, a drop of 25.6% from the February 28th total of 564,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Vigil Neuroscience Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VIGL opened at $1.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $89.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.67. Vigil Neuroscience has a 12-month low of $1.49 and a 12-month high of $6.06.

Get Vigil Neuroscience alerts:

Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.08). As a group, research analysts forecast that Vigil Neuroscience will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vigil Neuroscience in a report on Friday, January 24th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Vigil Neuroscience from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Vigil Neuroscience from $24.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Vigil Neuroscience in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vigil Neuroscience

Institutional Trading of Vigil Neuroscience

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VIGL. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Vigil Neuroscience by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 24,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 8,358 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vigil Neuroscience during the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Vigil Neuroscience by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 19,436 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Vigil Neuroscience by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 64,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 14,572 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Vigil Neuroscience by 243.8% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 69,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 49,000 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vigil Neuroscience Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vigil Neuroscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare and common neurodegenerative diseases by restoring the vigilance of microglia, the sentinel immune cells of the brain. Its lead candidate is VGL101(Iluzanebart), a human monoclonal antibody agonist targeting human triggering receptor expressed on myeloid cells 2 and is in a Phase 2 trial in patients with adult-onset leukoencephalopathy with axonal spheroids and pigmented glia (ALSP), a rare and fatal neurodegenerative disease.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vigil Neuroscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vigil Neuroscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.