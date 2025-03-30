AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACMGet Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $120.38.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on AECOM from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of AECOM from $128.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of AECOM from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of AECOM from $125.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Institutional Trading of AECOM

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AECOM during the 4th quarter valued at about $190,495,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in shares of AECOM by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,680,258 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $286,305,000 after buying an additional 691,020 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of AECOM by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,664,893 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $177,844,000 after acquiring an additional 580,078 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in AECOM by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,718,371 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $397,196,000 after acquiring an additional 373,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandhill Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in AECOM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,933,000. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AECOM Price Performance

ACM stock opened at $92.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $100.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. AECOM has a 12-month low of $82.23 and a 12-month high of $118.56.

AECOM (NYSE:ACMGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.21. AECOM had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 2.93%. As a group, equities analysts predict that AECOM will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

AECOM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 2nd. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is 29.55%.

About AECOM

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

