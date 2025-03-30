Brokerages Set Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Target Price at $229.86

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $234.18.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CHKP shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Check Point Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $204.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Baird R W raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st.
NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $228.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.62. Check Point Software Technologies has a 1-year low of $145.75 and a 1-year high of $234.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $217.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $198.54.
Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.
