MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $131.50.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Northland Securities raised MACOM Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $105.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Northland Capmk raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Monday, February 10th.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on MTSI

MACOM Technology Solutions Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of MTSI opened at $98.47 on Tuesday. MACOM Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of $90.01 and a twelve month high of $152.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.38, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $119.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.56.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.38). MACOM Technology Solutions had a positive return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 13.05%. On average, research analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 7,355 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total value of $978,215.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,806,381. The trade was a 14.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan Ocampo sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.13, for a total value of $37,239,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,823,636 shares in the company, valued at $598,757,936.68. This trade represents a 5.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 746,198 shares of company stock valued at $92,503,343 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MACOM Technology Solutions

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 74.3% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 76.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

(Get Free Report

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.