Head-To-Head Contrast: Angel Oak Mortgage REIT (NYSE:AOMR) and Millrose Properties (NYSE:MRP)

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT (NYSE:AOMR – Get Free Report) and Millrose Properties (NYSE:MRP – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.4%. Millrose Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Angel Oak Mortgage REIT pays out 112.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Get Angel Oak Mortgage REIT alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Angel Oak Mortgage REIT and Millrose Properties”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Angel Oak Mortgage REIT $51.46 million 4.37 $33.71 million $1.14 8.39 Millrose Properties $434.01 million 9.83 N/A N/A N/A

Profitability

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Millrose Properties.

This table compares Angel Oak Mortgage REIT and Millrose Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Angel Oak Mortgage REIT 70.22% -4.51% -0.52% Millrose Properties N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.2% of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Angel Oak Mortgage REIT and Millrose Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Angel Oak Mortgage REIT 0 2 4 0 2.67 Millrose Properties 0 0 0 1 4.00

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT presently has a consensus target price of $12.10, indicating a potential upside of 26.53%. Millrose Properties has a consensus target price of $25.00, indicating a potential downside of 5.77%. Given Angel Oak Mortgage REIT’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Angel Oak Mortgage REIT is more favorable than Millrose Properties.

Summary

Millrose Properties beats Angel Oak Mortgage REIT on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Angel Oak Mortgage REIT

(Get Free Report)

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc., a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. It offers investment securities; residential mortgage loans; and commercial mortgage loans. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Millrose Properties

(Get Free Report)

Millrose Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment and management company that focuses on acquiring, developing, and managing high-quality commercial properties. They are headquartered in Purchase, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angel Oak Mortgage REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.