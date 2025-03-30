Critical Survey: Hypertension Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:HDII) vs. TriSalus Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSI)

Hypertension Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:HDII – Get Free Report) and TriSalus Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hypertension Diagnostics and TriSalus Life Sciences”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Hypertension Diagnostics alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hypertension Diagnostics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A TriSalus Life Sciences $26.89 million 6.37 -$59.04 million ($2.49) -2.26

Hypertension Diagnostics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than TriSalus Life Sciences.

Volatility & Risk

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Hypertension Diagnostics has a beta of 0.43, indicating that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TriSalus Life Sciences has a beta of 0.48, indicating that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

2.6% of TriSalus Life Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.0% of Hypertension Diagnostics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 32.8% of TriSalus Life Sciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Hypertension Diagnostics and TriSalus Life Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hypertension Diagnostics N/A N/A N/A TriSalus Life Sciences -206.24% N/A -236.83%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Hypertension Diagnostics and TriSalus Life Sciences, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hypertension Diagnostics 0 0 0 0 0.00 TriSalus Life Sciences 0 0 8 2 3.20

TriSalus Life Sciences has a consensus price target of $11.56, suggesting a potential upside of 105.74%. Given TriSalus Life Sciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe TriSalus Life Sciences is more favorable than Hypertension Diagnostics.

Summary

TriSalus Life Sciences beats Hypertension Diagnostics on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hypertension Diagnostics

(Get Free Report)

Hypertension Diagnostics, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary noninvasive medical devices that detect subtle changes in the elasticity of arteries in the United States and internationally. It offers CVProfilor, which allows a physician to non-invasively assess the elasticity of small and large arteries, of which small artery elasticity is the earliest and sensitive marker of cardiovascular disease. The company offers CVProfilor DO-2020, which provides a patient's arterial elasticity indices used in the assessment for underlying vascular disease; CVProfilor MD-3000 that offers a sensitive and specific guide to the presence of blood vessel disease; and HD/PulseWave CR-2000 research cardiovascular profiling system, which provides researchers and scientists with a non-invasive means to assess arterial elasticity in support of human research in various areas. Its products collect 30 seconds of blood pressure waveform data, perform an analysis of the digitized blood pressure waveforms, and generate a CVProfile report that contains information on blood pressure, heart rate, pulse pressure, body surface area, body mass index, and C1-large and C2-small artery elasticity indices. The company sells its products to primary care physicians, cardiologists, health care professionals, trained medical personnel, research investigators at academic medical research centers, government institutes, cardiovascular specialists, and pharmaceutical firms. It markets its products through a representative organization in the United States. Hypertension Diagnostics, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is based in Richmond Hill, Canada.

About TriSalus Life Sciences

(Get Free Report)

TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc., a medical technology company, researches, develops, and sells drug delivery technologies and immune-oncology therapeutics for the treatment of liver and pancreatic cancer. The company offers Pressure Enabled Drug Delivery infusion systems, such as the TriNav infusion system, which is used in transarterial radioembolization and chemoembolization procedures for patients with liver cancer and metastases; and the Pancreatic Retrograde Venous Infusion device, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial, for locally advanced pancreatic cancer. It also develops nelitolimod, an investigational immunotherapeutic in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of uveal melanoma with liver metastases, hepatocellular carcinoma, intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma, and locally advanced pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma. The company serves interventional radiologists, IR technicians, medical oncologists, nursing support, value analysis committee staff, and patients through its sales representatives and sales managers. TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Westminster, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Hypertension Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hypertension Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.