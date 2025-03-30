Short Interest in Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) Increases By 109.0%

Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 255,200 shares, a growth of 109.0% from the February 28th total of 122,100 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 904,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Allot Communications stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT – Free Report) by 345.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,537 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,778 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Allot Communications worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 51.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Allot Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th.

Allot Communications Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALLT opened at $5.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.26. Allot Communications has a twelve month low of $1.99 and a twelve month high of $9.44. The company has a market cap of $231.26 million, a PE ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.24.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $24.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.40 million. Allot Communications had a negative net margin of 26.69% and a negative return on equity of 48.04%. On average, analysts predict that Allot Communications will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Allot Communications Company Profile

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

