Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Given New $97.00 Price Target at Barclays

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $93.00 to $97.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CHD. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $128.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.81.

Shares of Church & Dwight stock opened at $109.14 on Thursday. Church & Dwight has a 12-month low of $96.35 and a 12-month high of $116.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $107.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.05, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.57.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 20.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Church & Dwight will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.295 dividend. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 49.79%.

In other news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 11,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.98, for a total value of $1,216,378.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $707,941.26. The trade was a 63.21 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 54,510 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.98, for a total value of $6,322,069.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,442.06. The trade was a 83.85 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,570 shares of company stock worth $7,538,449 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. YANKCOM Partnership bought a new position in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 224.4% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products Division (SPD), and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

