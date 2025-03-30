Head-To-Head Analysis: INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO) versus Autonomix Medical (NASDAQ:AMIX)

INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO – Get Free Report) and Autonomix Medical (NASDAQ:AMIX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares INVO Bioscience and Autonomix Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get INVO Bioscience alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets INVO Bioscience -122.79% N/A -36.94% Autonomix Medical N/A -212.48% -161.13%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares INVO Bioscience and Autonomix Medical”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio INVO Bioscience $5.77 million 1.32 -$8.03 million N/A N/A Autonomix Medical N/A N/A -$15.43 million ($12.93) -0.14

Analyst Ratings

INVO Bioscience has higher revenue and earnings than Autonomix Medical.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for INVO Bioscience and Autonomix Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score INVO Bioscience 0 0 0 0 0.00 Autonomix Medical 0 0 1 0 3.00

Autonomix Medical has a consensus target price of $28.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,430.05%. Given Autonomix Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Autonomix Medical is more favorable than INVO Bioscience.

Risk & Volatility

INVO Bioscience has a beta of 1.43, suggesting that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Autonomix Medical has a beta of -5.4, suggesting that its share price is 640% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.0% of INVO Bioscience shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.8% of Autonomix Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 3.5% of INVO Bioscience shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 32.4% of Autonomix Medical shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

INVO Bioscience beats Autonomix Medical on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About INVO Bioscience

(Get Free Report)

INVO Bioscience, Inc., together with its subsidiary, a healthcare services fertility company, provides assisted reproductive technology solutions worldwide. It offers INVOcell, a medical device that allows fertilization and early embryo development to take place in vivo within the woman’s body. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.

About Autonomix Medical

(Get Free Report)

Autonomix Medical, Inc., a development stage medical device development company, focuses on advancing technologies for sensing and treating disorders relating to the peripheral nervous system. Its technology platform includes a catheter-based microchip-enabled sensing array to detect and differentiate peripheral neural signals. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in The Woodlands, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for INVO Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INVO Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.