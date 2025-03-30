Short Interest in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCO) Increases By 91.0%

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCOGet Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, a growth of 91.0% from the February 28th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

AGNC Investment Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AGNCO opened at $25.67 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.58 and its 200 day moving average is $25.41. AGNC Investment has a 52 week low of $24.01 and a 52 week high of $25.95.

AGNC Investment Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.5976 per share. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp. provides private capital to housing market in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.

