Shattuck Labs’ (STTK) Hold Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their hold rating on shares of Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Leerink Partnrs raised Shattuck Labs to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Leerink Partners initiated coverage on shares of Shattuck Labs in a research note on Monday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Shattuck Labs in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.50.

Shattuck Labs Price Performance

Shares of STTK stock opened at $1.06 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.24 and a 200 day moving average of $1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.66. Shattuck Labs has a 1 year low of $0.94 and a 1 year high of $11.76.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.01. Shattuck Labs had a negative return on equity of 61.92% and a negative net margin of 1,156.46%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Shattuck Labs will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Shattuck Labs during the third quarter worth $35,000. Readystate Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Shattuck Labs during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Shattuck Labs during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in Shattuck Labs in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Shattuck Labs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

About Shattuck Labs

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

