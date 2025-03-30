Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

CCL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their price target on Carnival Co. & from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.89.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CCL

Carnival Co. & Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CCL opened at $19.85 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.79 and a 200-day moving average of $23.16. The stock has a market cap of $23.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.29. Carnival Co. & has a fifty-two week low of $13.78 and a fifty-two week high of $28.72.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 21st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.11. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 24.13% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $5.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Carnival Co. &

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 275.8% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Carnival Co. &

(Get Free Report)

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.