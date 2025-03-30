The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) Price Target to $16.00

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Free Report) had its target price decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a sell rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of CVR Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Mizuho upped their target price on CVR Energy from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $22.00.

Shares of NYSE CVI opened at $19.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 330.37 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.17. CVR Energy has a 1-year low of $15.60 and a 1-year high of $38.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. CVR Energy had a net margin of 0.09% and a negative return on equity of 5.12%. Equities research analysts expect that CVR Energy will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CVR Energy news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 878,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.25 per share, for a total transaction of $16,027,369.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 67,570,593 shares in the company, valued at $1,233,163,322.25. This trade represents a 1.32 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 1,492,540 shares of company stock worth $27,049,928. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in CVR Energy during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of CVR Energy in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in CVR Energy by 640.9% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 2,698 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 103.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.88% of the company’s stock.

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and marketing, and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and supplies gasoline, crude oil, distillate, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

