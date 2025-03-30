Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Stock Price Expected to Rise, The Goldman Sachs Group Analyst Says

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Free Report) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $4.00 to $4.48 in a report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on WOOF. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $5.00 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $5.50 to $3.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.85.

Shares of WOOF opened at $2.96 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.92. The stock has a market cap of $927.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Petco Health and Wellness has a one year low of $1.41 and a one year high of $6.29.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 269.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,242,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,354,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365,654 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 4th quarter valued at $8,864,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 4th quarter valued at $8,604,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the fourth quarter worth $6,887,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 513.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,102,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,009,000 after buying an additional 1,759,570 shares during the last quarter.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

