Lightspeed Commerce (TSE:LSPD) Downgraded by ATB Capital to Sector Perform

ATB Capital downgraded shares of Lightspeed Commerce (TSE:LSPD – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$17.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$26.00.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on LSPD. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$20.00 to C$15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$21.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$20.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$18.00 to C$15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from C$19.00 to C$13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$18.89.

Lightspeed Commerce Stock Down 2.9 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of TSE:LSPD opened at C$13.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.56 and a beta of 2.69. Lightspeed Commerce has a 52-week low of C$12.87 and a 52-week high of C$26.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$17.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$20.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a current ratio of 6.10.

In other news, Senior Officer Daniel Robert Micak sold 3,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.53, for a total transaction of C$78,022.35. Also, Senior Officer Asha Hotchandani (Bakshani) sold 22,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.72, for a total transaction of C$353,527.08. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Lightspeed Commerce

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

