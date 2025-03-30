AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) Price Target Raised to C$13.50

AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Desjardins from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of AGF Management from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on AGF Management from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on AGF Management from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$12.54.

Shares of TSE:AGF.B opened at C$9.97 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$636.68 million, a P/E ratio of 7.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$10.79 and its 200 day moving average is C$10.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.27, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.19. AGF Management has a fifty-two week low of C$7.37 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.95.

In related news, insider AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST acquired 21,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$11.57 per share, with a total value of C$244,127.00. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 89,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,033,992. Company insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

AGF Management Limited is one of Canada's premier investment management companies with offices across Canada and subsidiaries around the world. 2007 marks AGF's 50th anniversary ofproviding Canadians with innovative investment solutions across the wealth continuum. AGF's products and services include a diversified family of more than 50 mutual funds, the evolutionary AGF Elements portfolios, the Harmony asset management program, AGF Private Investment Management, Institutional Account Services and AGF Trust GICs, loans and mortgages.

