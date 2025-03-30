Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) Rating Lowered to Underweight at Barclays

Barclays cut shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BMWYY. HSBC cut Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. UBS Group raised shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.
Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Trading Up 4.6 %
Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment engages in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.
