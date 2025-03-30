Allurion Technologies (NYSE:ALUR) Receives Neutral Rating from Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital reissued their neutral rating on shares of Allurion Technologies (NYSE:ALUR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $2.50 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital also issued estimates for Allurion Technologies’ FY2025 earnings at ($4.39) EPS.

Separately, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Allurion Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 21st.

Get Allurion Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALUR

Allurion Technologies Trading Down 1.0 %

ALUR opened at $3.17 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.02 and its 200-day moving average is $9.70. The stock has a market cap of $15.19 million, a PE ratio of -0.26 and a beta of -0.59. Allurion Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.15 and a twelve month high of $98.75.

Allurion Technologies (NYSE:ALUR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported ($7.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.00) by ($2.00). The business had revenue of $5.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Allurion Technologies will post -9.96 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Allurion Technologies

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Allurion Technologies stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Allurion Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ALUR – Free Report) by 40.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 516,330 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 149,484 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.80% of Allurion Technologies worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.39% of the company’s stock.

Allurion Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Allurion Technologies Inc focuses on ending obesity with a weight loss platform to treat people who are overweight. Its platform, the Allurion Program, features swallowable and procedure-less intragastric balloon for weight loss (the Allurion Balloon), as well as offers access to AI-powered remote patient monitoring tools, a proprietary behavior change program, secure messaging, and video telehealth that are delivered by the Allurion Virtual Care Suite.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Allurion Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allurion Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.