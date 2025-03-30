Canaccord Genuity Group Initiates Coverage on Microlise Group (LON:SAAS)

Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Microlise Group (LON:SAAS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a GBX 199 ($2.58) price objective on the stock.

Microlise Group Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Microlise Group stock opened at GBX 112 ($1.45) on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 109.01 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 110.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Microlise Group has a 12-month low of GBX 88 ($1.14) and a 12-month high of GBX 178 ($2.30). The company has a market cap of £129.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.85 and a beta of 0.19.

Get Microlise Group alerts:

Microlise Group (LON:SAAS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported GBX 4.19 ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Microlise Group had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 1.87%. On average, equities analysts expect that Microlise Group will post 5.5260831 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microlise Group Increases Dividend

About Microlise Group

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.24 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 5th. This is a positive change from Microlise Group’s previous dividend of $0.57. This represents a yield of 1.19%. Microlise Group’s payout ratio is presently 171.17%.

(Get Free Report)

Microlise is a leading provider of transport management software to fleet operators helping them to improve efficiency, safety, and reduce emissions

These improvements are delivered through reduced fuel use, reduced mileage travelled, improved driver performance, fewer accidents, elimination of paperwork and delivery of an enhanced customer experience

Established in 1982, Microlise is an award-winning business with around 350 employees based at the Group’s headquarters in Nottingham, as part of a total staff of 500 globally with international offices in France, India and Australia

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Microlise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microlise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.