Zentalis Pharmaceuticals’ (ZNTL) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on ZNTL. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $2.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.24.

ZNTL opened at $1.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.75. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.61 and a twelve month high of $16.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.85.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $26.90 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jan Skvarka bought 60,000 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.72 per share, with a total value of $103,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 149,551 shares in the company, valued at $257,227.72. The trade was a 67.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ingmar Bruns purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.28 per share, with a total value of $45,600.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 36,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,514.12. The trade was a 120.27 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 18.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 75,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 11,748 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 172.1% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 1,504,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,536,000 after acquiring an additional 951,500 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 115.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 30,240 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 126.3% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 229,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 127,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its products candidatures include the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase for the treatment of inhibitor for advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies; in Phase 2 clinical trial as a monotherapy for the treatment of uterine serous carcinoma indications; Phase 2 clinical trial in Cyclin E1 driven high-grade serous ovarian cancer, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with PARPi for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in platinum-resistant ovarian, and peritoneal or fallopian tube cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in relapsed or refractory osteosarcoma; Phase 1/2 clinical trial with encorafenib and cetuximab for mutant metastatic colorectal cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in pancreatic cancer.

