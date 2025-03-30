Visa (NYSE:V) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy Rating

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Visa from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $331.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $383.00 price target (up from $368.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $355.84.

V opened at $342.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $636.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.54, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $343.60 and its 200-day moving average is $315.27. Visa has a 1-year low of $252.70 and a 1-year high of $366.54.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.09. Visa had a net margin of 54.27% and a return on equity of 54.79%. Equities research analysts predict that Visa will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Visa news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $874,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 11,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,054,500. This represents a 17.74 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.78, for a total value of $2,739,263.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 143,205 shares of company stock worth $48,560,961 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in V. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 98 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

