StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Auburn National Bancorporation Price Performance
NASDAQ:AUBN opened at $21.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $74.82 million, a PE ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.90. Auburn National Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $16.48 and a 1-year high of $25.40.
Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. Auburn National Bancorporation had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 2.43%.
Auburn National Bancorporation Dividend Announcement
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Auburn National Bancorporation
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AUBN. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Auburn National Bancorporation during the third quarter worth approximately $211,000. RBF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter worth $229,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 11,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation in the 4th quarter worth $272,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Auburn National Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at $461,000. 39.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Auburn National Bancorporation
Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc operates as the bank holding company for AuburnBank that provides various banking products and services in East Alabama. The company offers checking, savings, and transaction deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial, financial, agricultural, real estate construction, and consumer loan products; and other financial services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Auburn National Bancorporation
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/24 – 03/28
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Should You Buy UPS Stock Now? Deep Dive Into Its 5-Year Low
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- 4 Healthcare Stocks With Massive Gains—and More to Come
Receive News & Ratings for Auburn National Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auburn National Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.