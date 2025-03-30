Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Issuer Direct has a 1-year low of $7.61 and a 1-year high of $12.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.78. The firm has a market cap of $35.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Issuer Direct stock. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Issuer Direct Co. (NYSE:ISDR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 41,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC owned 1.07% of Issuer Direct as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 50.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Issuer Direct Corporation operates as a communications and compliance company, provides solutions for both public relations and investor relations professionals in the United States and internationally. The company provides press release distribution, media databases, media monitoring, and newsrooms through media advantage platform; ACCESSWIRE, a news dissemination and media outreach service; and Webcaster Platform, a cloud-based webcast, webinar, and virtual meeting platform that delivers live and on-demand streaming of events to audiences of various sizes, as well as allows customers to create, produce, and deliver events.
