Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on EKSO. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on shares of Ekso Bionics from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Ekso Bionics in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th.

Ekso Bionics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EKSO opened at $0.44 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Ekso Bionics has a 12 month low of $0.34 and a 12 month high of $1.53.

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $5.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 million. Ekso Bionics had a negative return on equity of 83.09% and a negative net margin of 62.95%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ekso Bionics will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ekso Bionics

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Germany, Poland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

