Homestolife Ltd’s (NASDAQ:HTLM) Lock-Up Period Will End Tomorrow

Homestolife’s (NASDAQ:HTLM – Get Free Report) lock-up period will expire on Monday, March 31st. Homestolife had issued 1,250,000 shares in its IPO on October 1st. The total size of the offering was $5,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Homestolife Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HTLM opened at $3.99 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.70. Homestolife has a fifty-two week low of $2.57 and a fifty-two week high of $13.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Homestolife stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Homestolife Ltd (NASDAQ:HTLM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 39,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Homestolife at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Homestolife

HomesToLife Ltd. engages in the retail of home furniture and sale of customized furniture solutions. Its products include leather and fabric upholstered furniture, case goods, and accessories. The company was founded by Yong Pin Phua and Yong Tat Phua in September 1989 and is headquartered in Singapore.

