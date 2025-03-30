Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:WINC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:WINC – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the February 28th total of 300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Encompass More Asset Management bought a new position in Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF during the third quarter valued at about $1,961,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF by 128.8% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 38,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 21,905 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 94,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter.

Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of WINC stock opened at $24.19 on Friday. Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF has a 1 year low of $23.65 and a 1 year high of $24.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.10.

Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF Increases Dividend

Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.096 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08.

The Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (WINC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of USD-denominated, short-term corporate debt securities issued by US or foreign entities. WINC was launched on Feb 7, 2019 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

