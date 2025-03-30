Short Interest in Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Limited (NASDAQ:ZAPPW) Declines By 50.0%

Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Limited (NASDAQ:ZAPPW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the February 28th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 93,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Price Performance

Zapp Electric Vehicles Group stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. Zapp Electric Vehicles Group has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.01.

Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Company Profile

Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Limited operates as a two-wheel electric vehicle company. The company designs, markets, and sells high performance electric vehicles. It also provides maintenance and repair services, as well as sells related parts and accessories. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Bangkok, Thailand.

