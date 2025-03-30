Short Interest in Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Limited (NASDAQ:ZAPPW) Declines By 50.0%

Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Limited (NASDAQ:ZAPPW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the February 28th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 93,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Price Performance
Zapp Electric Vehicles Group stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. Zapp Electric Vehicles Group has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.01.
Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Company Profile
