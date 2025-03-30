AFC Energy plc (LON:AFC) Insider Gary Bullard Buys 350,000 Shares

AFC Energy plc (LON:AFC – Get Free Report) insider Gary Bullard bought 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share, with a total value of £21,000 ($27,180.95).
Gary Bullard also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, March 19th, Gary Bullard acquired 100,000 shares of AFC Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share, with a total value of £6,000 ($7,765.98).
AFC Energy Stock Up 0.4 %
AFC stock opened at GBX 5.85 ($0.08) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £50.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 12.18 and a current ratio of 4.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 7.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 9.27. AFC Energy plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 5 ($0.06) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 26.24 ($0.34).
AFC Energy Company Profile
AFC Energy plc is a leading provider of hydrogen fuel cell power systems to generate clean energy in support of the global energy transition.
Based in the UK, the Company’s scalable systems provide off-grid, zero emission power that are already being deployed for rapid electric vehicle charging and the replacement of diesel generators for temporary power applications.
