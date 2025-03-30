abrdn plc (LON:ABDN) Insider Sells £142,952.03 in Stock

abrdn plc (LON:ABDN – Get Free Report) insider Jason Windsor sold 84,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 169 ($2.19), for a total value of £142,952.03 ($185,027.22).

abrdn stock opened at GBX 159.90 ($2.07) on Friday. abrdn plc has a one year low of GBX 130.50 ($1.69) and a one year high of GBX 186.48 ($2.41). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 160.95 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 150.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.25, a quick ratio of 24.97 and a current ratio of 225.80. The stock has a market cap of £2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.25.

abrdn (LON:ABDN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported GBX 15.20 ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. abrdn had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 6.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that abrdn plc will post 15.2266152 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a GBX 7.30 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.17%. abrdn’s payout ratio is 85.27%.

Separately, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of abrdn from GBX 140 ($1.81) to GBX 172 ($2.23) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th.

aberdeen is a Wealth & Investments group that connects investors to the expertise, tools, and solutions they need to grow and manage their wealth with confidence.

We are structured around three businesses – interactive investor, Adviser and Investments. As a diversified group, we have positioned ourselves for growth in a changing investment landscape.

