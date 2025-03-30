abrdn plc (LON:ABDN) Insider Sells £142,952.03 in Stock

abrdn plc (LON:ABDN – Get Free Report) insider Jason Windsor sold 84,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 169 ($2.19), for a total value of £142,952.03 ($185,027.22).
abrdn Stock Up 0.1 %
abrdn stock opened at GBX 159.90 ($2.07) on Friday. abrdn plc has a one year low of GBX 130.50 ($1.69) and a one year high of GBX 186.48 ($2.41). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 160.95 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 150.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.25, a quick ratio of 24.97 and a current ratio of 225.80. The stock has a market cap of £2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.25.
abrdn (LON:ABDN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported GBX 15.20 ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. abrdn had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 6.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that abrdn plc will post 15.2266152 EPS for the current year.
abrdn Dividend Announcement
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of abrdn from GBX 140 ($1.81) to GBX 172 ($2.23) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on abrdn
About abrdn
aberdeen is a Wealth & Investments group that connects investors to the expertise, tools, and solutions they need to grow and manage their wealth with confidence.
We are structured around three businesses – interactive investor, Adviser and Investments. As a diversified group, we have positioned ourselves for growth in a changing investment landscape.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than abrdn
- What Are Earnings Reports?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/24 – 03/28
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Should You Buy UPS Stock Now? Deep Dive Into Its 5-Year Low
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- 4 Healthcare Stocks With Massive Gains—and More to Come
Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.