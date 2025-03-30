VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Separately, D. Boral Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of VolitionRx in a report on Thursday, March 20th.
VolitionRx Stock Performance
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Cameron John Reynolds purchased 181,818 shares of VolitionRx stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.55 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,299,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,264,572.10. The trade was a 8.59 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On VolitionRx
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VNRX. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in VolitionRx during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VolitionRx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of VolitionRx by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 117,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 28,579 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of VolitionRx by 15.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 730,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 95,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lagoda Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in VolitionRx by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 7,576,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.09% of the company’s stock.
About VolitionRx
VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose and monitor a range of cancers, and sepsis and COVID-19 in the United States and internationally. The company offers Nu.Q Vet, a cancer screening test for dogs and other animals; Nu.Q Nets for monitoring the immune system; Nu.Q Cancer for monitoring disease progression, response to treatment and minimal residual disease; Capture-PCR, an isolating and capturing circulating tumor derived DNA from plasma samples for early cancer detection; and Nu.Q Discover, a solution to profiling nucleosomes.
