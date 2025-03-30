LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

LightInTheBox Stock Up 10.2 %

Shares of NYSE:LITB opened at $1.40 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.78. LightInTheBox has a 52 week low of $0.91 and a 52 week high of $6.00. The company has a market cap of $25.67 million, a P/E ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 0.91.

Get LightInTheBox alerts:

LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 25th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $57.75 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of LightInTheBox

About LightInTheBox

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in LightInTheBox stock. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. ( NYSE:LITB Free Report ) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,663 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.06% of LightInTheBox as of its most recent SEC filing. 56.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer that delivers products directly to its consumers worldwide. The company provides apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as small accessories and gadgets, home garden, toys and hobbies, electronics and communication devices, and other products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LightInTheBox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LightInTheBox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.