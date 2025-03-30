Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of GLMD opened at $1.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 million, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.36. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.38 and a 1 year high of $23.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 25,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 3.97% of Galmed Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

