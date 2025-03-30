iPower (NYSE:IPW) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of iPower (NYSE:IPW – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

iPower Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IPW opened at $0.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 3.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.25. iPower has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $3.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iPower

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chico Wealth RIA acquired a new position in iPower in the fourth quarter valued at about $197,000. Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of iPower during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of iPower by 169.3% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 51,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 32,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iPower in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.73% of the company’s stock.

iPower Company Profile

iPower Inc operates as an online retailer and supplier of consumer home, garden, and pet products for commercial businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers grow light systems; advanced heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media products.

