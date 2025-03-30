Workhorse Group (WKHS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, March 31st. Analysts expect Workhorse Group to post earnings of ($4.38) per share and revenue of $3.07 million for the quarter.

Workhorse Group Price Performance

NASDAQ WKHS opened at $1.94 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.89. Workhorse Group has a 12 month low of $1.83 and a 12 month high of $68.07. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 2.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Workhorse Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Workhorse Group Company Profile

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, engages in design, manufacture, and sale of zero-emission commercial vehicles in the United States. The company offers commercial vehicles under the Workhorse brand. The company was formerly known as AMP Holding Inc and changed its name to Workhorse Group Inc in April 2015.

