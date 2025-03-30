Chicago Atlantic BDC (LIEN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Chicago Atlantic BDC (NASDAQ:LIEN – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, March 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.28 per share and revenue of $11.00 million for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Chicago Atlantic BDC Trading Down 4.7 %

LIEN opened at $11.44 on Friday. Chicago Atlantic BDC has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $13.38. The stock has a market cap of $71.10 million, a P/E ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.69.

Chicago Atlantic BDC Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. Chicago Atlantic BDC’s payout ratio is 206.06%.

About Chicago Atlantic BDC

Chicago Atlantic BDC Inc is a specialty finance company which has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Its investment objective is to maximize risk-adjusted returns on equity for its stockholders by investing primarily in direct loans to privately held middle-market companies, with a primary focus on cannabis companies.

