JAPAN POST BANK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPSTF) Short Interest Up 100.6% in March

JAPAN POST BANK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPSTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,058,100 shares, an increase of 100.6% from the February 28th total of 8,505,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6,560.8 days.
JAPAN POST BANK Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:JPSTF remained flat at $10.71 during midday trading on Friday. JAPAN POST BANK has a fifty-two week low of $8.63 and a fifty-two week high of $12.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.53.
About JAPAN POST BANK
