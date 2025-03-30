JAPAN POST BANK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPSTF) Short Interest Up 100.6% in March

JAPAN POST BANK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPSTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,058,100 shares, an increase of 100.6% from the February 28th total of 8,505,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6,560.8 days.

JAPAN POST BANK Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:JPSTF remained flat at $10.71 during midday trading on Friday. JAPAN POST BANK has a fifty-two week low of $8.63 and a fifty-two week high of $12.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.53.

Get JAPAN POST BANK alerts:

About JAPAN POST BANK

(Get Free Report)

Read More

JAPAN POST BANK Co, Ltd. provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate clients in Japan and internationally. The company offers liquid deposits, including transfer deposits, savings deposits, ordinary deposits, etc.; fixed-term deposits, such as time deposits, TEIGAKU deposits, etc.; and other deposits, as well as negotiable certificates of deposit.

Receive News & Ratings for JAPAN POST BANK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JAPAN POST BANK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.