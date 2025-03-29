Mawson Gold Limited (OTCMKTS:MWSNF) Short Interest Update

Mawson Gold Limited (OTCMKTS:MWSNF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 145,600 shares, a growth of 60.0% from the February 28th total of 91,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Mawson Gold Price Performance

MWSNF traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,472. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.39. Mawson Gold has a 52-week low of $1.11 and a 52-week high of $3.25.

Mawson Gold Company Profile

Mawson Gold Limited operates as a gold exploration company in Finland and Sweden. The company also explores for cobalt, copper, lead, zinc, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Rompas-Rajapalot project that consists of 5 granted exploration permits and 8 exploration permit applications located in Finland.

