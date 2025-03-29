IWG plc (OTCMKTS:IWGFF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

IWG plc (OTCMKTS:IWGFF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 849,500 shares, an increase of 57.1% from the February 28th total of 540,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 317,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

IWG Trading Up 2.3 %

OTCMKTS IWGFF traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.47. 51,288 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,056. IWG has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $2.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.21.

About IWG

IWG plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workspace solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers office, coworking and collaboration, flexible and scalable, meeting, and lounges spaces; workplace recovery; memberships workspaces; and reception services and conference products.

