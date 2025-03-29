IWG plc (OTCMKTS:IWGFF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

IWG plc (OTCMKTS:IWGFF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 849,500 shares, an increase of 57.1% from the February 28th total of 540,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 317,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.
IWG Trading Up 2.3 %
OTCMKTS IWGFF traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.47. 51,288 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,056. IWG has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $2.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.21.
About IWG
